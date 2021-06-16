FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 77,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,253. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 73.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

