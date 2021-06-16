FedEx Co. (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on July 12th

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

FedEx has increased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $299.30 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.