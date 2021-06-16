Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 467.60 ($6.11). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 454.60 ($5.94), with a volume of 543,456 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FXPO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,368.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.