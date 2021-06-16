FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. FFBW has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of FFBW worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

