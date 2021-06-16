Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 281,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,054. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.