Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 133,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.