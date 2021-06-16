Financial Comparison: GoodRx (GDRX) vs. Its Rivals

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GoodRx to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GoodRx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44 GoodRx Competitors 594 2931 4465 87 2.50

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.47%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million -$293.62 million -39.01 GoodRx Competitors $1.10 billion $4.53 million 20.51

GoodRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A GoodRx Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Summary

GoodRx rivals beat GoodRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

