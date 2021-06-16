Financial Contrast: Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

64.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.84) -4.46 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 43.48 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -1.17

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 184.21%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.05% -15.44% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -369.59% 232.25%

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is involved in the progressing of its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.