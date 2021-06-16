Financial Contrast: Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.80 billion 0.42 $45.34 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -42.58

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagecoach Group and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 1 0 7 0 2.75 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 54.81%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Risk and Volatility

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Fisker on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

