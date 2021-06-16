Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.