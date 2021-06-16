FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.74.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

