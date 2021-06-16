FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

