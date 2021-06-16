FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 166 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 539,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Welltower stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

