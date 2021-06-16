FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 35.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $495.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.