FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,941 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

