FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $223,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

