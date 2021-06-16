Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.6779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

