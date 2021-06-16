Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTT. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.35.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.42 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at C$203,255. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

