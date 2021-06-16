Finning International (TSE:FTT) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$38.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTT. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.35.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$18.05 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.05.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0050394 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 in the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

