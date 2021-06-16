First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $129,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

