First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 6,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

