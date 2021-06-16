First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FTC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. 14,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,310. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.48. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.95.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 859,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.