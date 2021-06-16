First United (FUNC) and Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First United to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First United and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 First United Competitors 1506 7134 6353 343 2.36

First United presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 10.41%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First United and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million $13.84 million 9.51 First United Competitors $6.86 billion $1.20 billion 18.55

First United’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First United and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 21.03% 14.37% 1.08% First United Competitors 22.28% 10.57% 1.12%

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First United pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 39.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First United peers beat First United on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

