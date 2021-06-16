FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.82

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.82 and last traded at $83.82, with a volume of 4153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.