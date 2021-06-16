Flow Market Cap Hits $507.34 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $11.96 or 0.00030896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $507.34 million and approximately $32.83 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00144725 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00179214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.99 or 0.00919824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.61 or 0.99866601 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.