Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 415,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,482. Flower One has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22.

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

