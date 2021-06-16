FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309,490 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $118,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

