Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

