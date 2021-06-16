Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,309,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,267,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,792,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,544. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

