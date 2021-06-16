Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $705,746.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,906,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $4.94 on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. 862,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,858,859. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

