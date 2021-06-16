Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 12,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,061,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,899 shares of company stock worth $1,278,336. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

