Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DECK opened at $333.93 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $353.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

