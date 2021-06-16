Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after buying an additional 97,018 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $224.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $175.66 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

