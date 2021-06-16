Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 260,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

