Foundry Partners LLC Sells 19,401 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1,567.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.