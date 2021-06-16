Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $441.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $450.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.