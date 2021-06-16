Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,635 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.17 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

