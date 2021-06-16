FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 13,488 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 53.0% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. 483,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.