Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by 53.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 247,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20.
In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.