Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by 53.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 247,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.