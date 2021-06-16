Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Shares Down 8.8%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Foxtons Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

