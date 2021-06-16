Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report $51.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $51.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $37.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $209.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 30,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.44 million, a P/E ratio of -40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.