Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.53. Frank’s International shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 5,433 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $796.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $6,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

