Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 36.16%.

FRHC opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.46. Freedom has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

