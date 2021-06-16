Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $870,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. 511,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,291,330. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

