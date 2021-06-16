Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

FDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.49) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,844.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of £948.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

