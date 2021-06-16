Frontier Hits Market Capitalization of $35.68 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $35.68 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

