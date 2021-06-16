FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

FTCI stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,249. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

