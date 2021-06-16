FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.
FTCI stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,249. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
