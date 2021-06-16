Function X Price Hits $0.34 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $381,175.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.80 or 1.00092868 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00032452 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008306 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00072842 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005436 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
