Function X Price Hits $0.34 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $381,175.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.80 or 1.00092868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00072842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,944,301 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

