Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Futu stock traded down $6.98 on Wednesday, reaching $146.12. 3,702,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.00. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

