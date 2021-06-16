FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a research note issued on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

